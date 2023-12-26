Brooklynn Prince Bagged Massive Payday for 'Cocaine Bear'

Teen star Brooklynn Prince is climbing her way up the Hollywood ranks ... 'cause we've learned she cashed in for her recent role in "Cocaine Bear" with an eye-watering payday.

According to her minors contract, obtained by TMZ, the 13-year-old hauled in $65k, as a base salary, for her role as Dee Dee in the "loosely based on a true story" film -- which is all about a black bear wreaking havoc after it stumbles upon a smuggler's coke stash in the Chattahoochee National Forest.

And that's not all, as the contract states Brooklynn could've bagged additional box office bonuses totaling $500k more if the movie scored big at the worldwide box office.

Unfortunately, it only made a worldwide total of $89.7M following its release on Feb 24, 2023 ... so it doesn't look like any of the box office bonuses -- which only kick in once the movie hits $160 million worldwide -- were triggered.

She got the gig after winning critical acclaim in some impressive roles -- mainly 2017's drama "The Florida Project."