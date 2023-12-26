Brooklynn Prince Bagged Massive Payday for 'Cocaine Bear'

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
BROOKLYNN PRINCE Grinnin' & Bearin' It for $65K!!! Teen's 'Cocaine Bear' Haul

12/26/2023 12:10 AM PT
Teen star Brooklynn Prince is climbing her way up the Hollywood ranks ... 'cause we've learned she cashed in for her recent role in "Cocaine Bear" with an eye-watering payday.

According to her minors contract, obtained by TMZ, the 13-year-old hauled in $65k, as a base salary, for her role as Dee Dee in the "loosely based on a true story" film -- which is all about a black bear wreaking havoc after it stumbles upon a smuggler's coke stash in the Chattahoochee National Forest.

And that's not all, as the contract states Brooklynn could've bagged additional box office bonuses totaling $500k more if the movie scored big at the worldwide box office.

Unfortunately, it only made a worldwide total of $89.7M following its release on Feb 24, 2023 ... so it doesn't look like any of the box office bonuses -- which only kick in once the movie hits $160 million worldwide -- were triggered.

Brooklynn starred in the goofy horror-comedy "Cocaine Bear" -- directed by Elizabeth Banks -- alongside Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich and the late Ray Liotta.

She got the gig after winning critical acclaim in some impressive roles -- mainly 2017's drama "The Florida Project."

So, just bear with Brooklynn ... as it's only a matter of time before she takes over Hollywood.

