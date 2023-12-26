Cardi B and Offset Share Christmas Together With Their Kiddos After Breakup

Despite their recent breakup, Cardi B and Offset were back together again with their kiddos for Christmas.

The estranged hip hop couple posted videos on their Instagram stories showing their fun soiree with their little ones – 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave – as well as other children from their family.

Check out the cute clip ... the kids are mostly sitting on the floor ripping open their gifts with big, fat smiles on their faces near a Christmas tree.

From behind the camera, Offset, in part, films some of the footage, getting pretty excited as the tots examine their new toys.

In another video, Cardi is filming inside the huge mansion, taking us on a guided tour through her opulent dining room.

The family reunion comes after Cardi recently announced her separation from Offset after nearly six years of marriage.

Before that, the two unfollowed each other on their respective social media accounts amid rumors that Offset cheated on Cardi.