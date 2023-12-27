50 Cent's Son Sire Links With Travis Scott Backstage At Circus Maximus Tour

Play video content

50 Cent just headlined his own global world tour but his son Sire couldn't contain his excitement backstage -- for Travis Scott's tour when it hit their backyard!!!

The 11-year-old trooper got the ultimate Christmas gift from his dad when posted up with Travis on Tuesday after the Circus Maximus Tour after it hit the Prudential Center in Jersey on Tuesday.

50 captured him rocking out to Trav as he performed "Sicko Mode" and Sire showed his appreciation in the comments for a day he'll remember for sure.

