50 Cent's Son Sire Links With Travis Scott Backstage At Circus Maximus Tour

50 Cent Son Hangs Backstage With Travis Scott ... 'Thanks, Dad!'

12/27/2023 11:28 AM PT
AT THE NIGHT SHOW

50 Cent just headlined his own global world tour but his son Sire couldn't contain his excitement backstage -- for Travis Scott's tour when it hit their backyard!!!

The 11-year-old trooper got the ultimate Christmas gift from his dad when posted up with Travis on Tuesday after the Circus Maximus Tour after it hit the Prudential Center in Jersey on Tuesday.

50 cent son, Sire and Travis Scott

50 captured him rocking out to Trav as he performed "Sicko Mode" and Sire showed his appreciation in the comments for a day he'll remember for sure.

Ironically, Travis has been instrumental in helping 50 elevate his relationship with Sire ... the "Utopia" rapper sent over a pair of shoes several months ago and sealed the deal on Dad's cool factor!!! 😎

