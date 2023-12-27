Fan Chugs Mayonnaise To Prep For Duke's Mayo Bowl

One fan is preparing for the Duke's Mayo Bowl by glugging a bottle of mayonnaise -- and while we're sure his stomach won't be happy with him later today ... it's clear the vibes are high heading into the big condiment-themed contest!!

The college football fan performed the chug just hours before UNC vs. West Virginia kicked off the bowl game on Wednesday afternoon -- and if you've got a weak tummy, video from the scene might not be for you.

In the clips, you can see the dude was partying at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl FanFest near Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte when he grabbed a tube of mayo and got busy.

WATCH FOR A SURPRISE AT THE END. pic.twitter.com/Fb0G4bPoZd — Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 27, 2023 @DukesMayoBowl

The fella -- sporting a Nike hoodie and blue jeans -- took a couple shots and didn't flinch -- and the Duke's social media team was so impressed ... they blasted footage of his feat all over X.

While some were grossed out by it all, it did draw positive reviews, with one fan commenting, "I hope my alma mater gets to play in this bowl someday."

Of course, the mayonnaise guzzle will hardly be the most cringeworthy thing to come from today's bowl game -- after all, the winning coach is slated to be doused in the condiment!!