Browns' Elijah Moore Suffers Scary Head Injury On 'TNF' ... Convulses On Ground

The Browns' win on Thursday night came with a cost -- their star receiver, Elijah Moore, suffered a terrifying head injury that sent him into convulsions right on the turf.

The scary moment happened just before halftime of Cleveland's "Thursday Night Football" tilt with the New York Jets ... when Moore slammed his head face-first into the grass at Cleveland Browns Stadium after making a big catch.

Replays of Moore's grab showed he wasn't able to brace himself as a Jets defender flung him to the ground -- and almost immediately, he appeared to be knocked out.

What's worse ... while seemingly unconscious, his body twitched repeatedly.

Moore eventually regained consciousness and was taken off the field by trainers. He did not return to the game ... and he's since been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

His status for Cleveland's regular-season finale against the Bengals next week is now in doubt -- though further details surrounding his condition have not been made immediately available.

Moore had been having a big game prior to his injury -- the 23-year-old caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.