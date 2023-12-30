Race Car Legend Gil De Ferran Dead at 56 After Suffering Heart Attack

Racing legend Gil de Ferran, who won the Indy 500 back in 2003, has died.

Gil was racing his son Luke at Florida's Concourse Club when he had a heart attack. According to another driver, Gil had pulled over because he wasn't feeling well and then the massive heart attack struck.

Efforts were made to revive him were unsuccessful.

Gil raced for Team Penske, and the Chairman of the Penske Corp., said, "We are terribly saddened to hear about today’s tragic passing of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the entire de Ferran family. Gil defined class as a driver and as a gentleman. As an IndyCar Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track."

The Chairman went on ... “Gil was beloved by so many. He was a great friend to the Team Penske and IndyCar family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. Gil’s passing is a terrible loss and he will be deeply missed.”

Gil was an accomplished driver who also scored titles in 2000 and 2001.

And there's this distinction ... he holds the closed-course land speed record, clocking in at 241.428 mph.

Gil is survived by his wife, Angela, son Luke and daughter Anna.

He was 56.