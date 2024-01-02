Tom Brady Loses It, Shirtless Celebration After Michigan Beats Alabama

Play video content

"Let's gooooooooooo!!!!!"

Tom Brady started off the new year with a bang ... the former Michigan quarterback absolutely lost his mind as his alma mater beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl!

The 46-year-old retired signal-caller shared video on social media on Monday ... showing a topless Tom, rocking a gold chain, watching the final play of the overtime thriller from an unknown location.

UM stuffed Bama and punched their ticket to the National Championship game ... and it'd be an understatement to say Tom was elated!

“Let’s go, woo!” Tom yelled.

Brady captioned the video ... "OMFG" and "Go BLue @umichfootball"

Although Brady couldn't be in the building in Pasadena to watch the game in person, Tom's been supportive of the team all season.

In fact, before Monday's Rose Bowl, he tweeted a photo of himself wearing a Michigan vs Everybody wristband ... along with an incredibly expensive and rare Richard Mille watch.

Brady wasn't the only famous alum to express support for UM with the rubber accessory ... Michael Phelps also posted a photo wearing the yellow bracelet. The 23x Olympic gold medalist tagged Brady.

The win vs. Nick Saban's bama squad was huge, but the work isn't done yet ... Michigan will play Washington Monday night with a National Championship title on the line!