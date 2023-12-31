Tom Brady Says He Almost Unretired from Football in 2023

Tom Brady was apparently ready to get back on the gridiron not long after announcing his retirement (again) this year ... now revealing he damn near put on his shoulder pads again.

The retired QB and the G.O.A.T. of football made the shocking confession in an end-of-year IG post that featured a collection of photos of him, his kids and other loved ones in various settings throughout 2023 ... all of which looks to be quality time well-spent with family.

He writes, "Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment. Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next. I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me."

TB12 goes on to say that he recommends everyone connect with the people they love as much as possible, as they're all that matters at the end of the day.

He then ends with this ... "PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand."

Sounds like he's serious ... which, if true, then it's absolutely nuts -- especially when you consider he already faked retired the year prior, only to undo it and go for another season.

This also seems to prove that he was somewhat BS'ing when he claimed a report saying this exact thing could possibly happen was "fake news." As it turns out, there was in fact some truth to it ... but in the end, Tom obviously decided to stay retired for good.

Of course, he's got that big FOX Sports broadcasting job for him on the horizon -- which, by all accounts, he's been vigorously prepping for next season. Still, the dude can't seem to stay away from football -- as a matter of fact, he's been critical of the state of the game lately.