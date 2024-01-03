Channing Crowder Slams Dolphins For Leaving Tua, Chubb In During Blowout Loss

How Could You Leave Tua And Chubb In?!?

Channing Crowder has a bone to pick with his former team ... telling TMZ Sports he's upset the Dolphins left Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb in during their blowout loss on Sunday -- leaving them vulnerable to injuries.

The former Miami linebacker said he wished Mike McDaniel had pulled all of his guys from their 56-19 game against Baltimore ... because he thinks it could've saved the Fins' two stars from getting hurt.

"That game, at that juncture," he said, "down by that much -- 30-plus points -- you pull out the starters. You fold up camp. Whatever you want to say. And you get ready for Buffalo Bills."

McDaniel, of course, didn't do that ... and Tagovailoa sustained a shoulder injury that has him day-to-day, while Chubb tore his ACL.

Crowder says the decision could now cost the Dolphins dearly.

"If the Dolphins are healthy, they can play with anybody in the league," Crowder said. "But, now you start getting these injuries after injuries, and that's when it's going to go downhill for the Dolphins."

Going forward, Crowder implored his ex-team to bring in some edge rushers help to offset injuries that Jaelan Phillips and Chubb have now suffered.

