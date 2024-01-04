Kyle Richards Says She Would Date A Woman Amid Separation

Play video content Bravo

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards continues to show she's into women amid rumors she's dating country singer Morgan Wade after separating from hubby Mauricio Umansky.

In a brief clip previewing new 'RHOBH' episodes, Kyle is sitting around a table having drinks with her castmates, including Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Seemingly out of the blue, Kyle asks if the other housewives would ever date another woman. While taking a sip from her glass, Dorit almost spits out her wine in shock over the question Kyle posed.

Minkoff throws the words back at Kyle, asking, "Would you?" Kyle thinks about it for a moment before nodding and giving a short, yet revealing response, "Yup."

In another scene from the trailer, Kyle seems anxiety-ridden over an obscure decision she must make, while staring at her phone with Morgan next to her. Biting her lip, Kyle says, "I'm so anxious. I really don't know if I can do it."

But, Morgan has Kyle's back, telling her, "You got it."

In February 2022, Kyle and Morgan met in person after first communicating over social media, quickly becoming friends and hanging out all the time. Speculation began to grow the two were an item as Kyle's marriage to Mauricio hit the skids.

Talk about drama. We'll have to see how all of this shakes out.