Kyle Richards Posts Photo With Mauricio Umansky & Daughters For Christmas

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were back to playing nice in front of their kids, posing for a family photo on top of the snow-covered slopes of Aspen.

In a video of images posted Tuesday on Instagram, Kyle, Mauricio and their daughters were bundled up in their winter gear with smiles on their faces. It looks like the fam is having a grand all time in famous ski resort town.

But, in the caption, Kyle left out Mauricio and focused on their 4 daughters, saying they "bring me happiness every day. Thank you for all the love & laughter and for loving each other the way you do."

As we reported, Kyle, Mauricio, and their daughters have been spending time together in Aspen, CO for the holidays after Kyle flew in from her Mexico getaway ... we even got photos of them all out to dinner Saturday night.

Play video content 12/22/23 TMZ.com

Remember, before the rest of the fam got there, Mauricio was living it up on the snowy mountain -- filming Anitta and Lele Pons skiing in just towels, and he even took his shirt off and was dancing at a bar.