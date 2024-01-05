Big Daddy Kane On The Potential Of Jay-Z's Birthday Becoming An Official NY Holiday

Play video content

Big Daddy Kane has 0 objections to the proposal to turn Jay-Z's birthday into a holiday in NYC ... saying Hov's successes are worth celebrating.

BDK caught up with TMZ Hip Hop on Thursday and connected the ascension of hip hop over the past 50 years to Jay's billionaire status ... a signal he says makes Jay more than deserving of the honor.

New York City Councilmembers have been pining for legislation to officially make December 4 "Jay-Z Day" for his years of contributions to society.

Hip hop historians note it was BDK who first mentored Jay as he was beginning his career ... even introduced him to the world on "Rap City" back in 1990 -- 6 years before Jay dropped his debut album.