Magnolia Network's Gray & Mike Benko Separated, Headed For Divorce

Magnolia Network stars Gray and Mike Benko have been separated since April 2023 ... spending time apart to work through their marital difficulties ... TMZ has learned.

We've obtained the court docs ... Mike vacated their marital home on the date listed as their separation, and Gray is requesting an Order of Separate Support & Maintenance -- when one spouse receives court-ordered support from the other spouse, without a divorce.

The request also allows her to live apart from Mike without further interference from him.

The docs say she's hopeful the parties will be able to negotiate a settlement agreement to resolve all the issues of their marriage and separation ... though by the looks of it, divorce appears to be imminent.

She believes the court should review the agreement, approve it, and make the terms a part of the court's final order in this action.

The estranged pair, who share 2 children, were compared to Chip & Joanna Gaines, aka the gurus of home makeovers ... following the release of their successful show, "Happy to Be Home With the Benkos" last year.