Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lakers Fan Drains Half-Court Shot During Game, Wins $100K!

Los Angeles Lakers Fan Sinks Half-Court Shot ... Wins $100,000!!!

1/10/2024 6:48 AM PT
fan hits half court shot at laker game twitter

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't the only ones who won in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night ... a fan did too -- after he took home $100K by sinking a half-court shot!!

It all happened during a break in the action of L.A.'s game against the Toronto Raptors ... when Fidel Olmos stepped onto the hardwood to compete in a shooting contest.

The game was simple ... if Olmos hit the bucket from 47 feet out, he'd take home some serious coin. If he didn't, well, at least he got to grace the same floor as LeBron James for a moment.

But, Olmos was able to drain the basket ... and when he hit it -- the crowd went wild. Even Lakers star D'Angelo Russell -- who was right near the basket when the ball went through -- had to give it up for the guy.

The 34-year-old California native told ESPN's Dave McMenamin after he made the shot that it was super improbable ... considering he's only made two in his whole life previously.

Olmos said he's going to use the money to pay off his debt, help a couple of folks out, and treat himself.

"I would've been OK with 20 bucks," he said, "but this feels good!"

Congrats!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later