Supa Emcee -- the Michigan-born rapper whose biggest claim to fame is being cut OUT of Eminem's "8 Mile" -- has been charged with murder following the death of his girlfriend.

According to the local reports, Supa -- real name Jimmie Brown -- has been accused by the authorities of stabbing and slashing his partner of 13 years, Kelly Mays, around 17 times in the neck and chest during an alleged altercation in their Detroit apartment on January 7.

Cops claim he fled the scene before turning himself in later in the day ... when he was ultimately charged with murder.

Mays' daughter denounced all association with Brown, telling local Fox 2 Detroit, “I hate him now and he is no father of mine. I touched her foot, and it was cold. I have nightmares about it so every time I fall asleep, I see it.”

Brown's a seasoned veteran on the Detroit rap scene ... he got the chance to battle rap against Em in the iconic hip hop film but the scene got downgraded to the DVD ... destined to become a relic soon.

We obtained the court docs ... Brown's next hearing is scheduled for January 25. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Mays was 49.