Charlamagne Tha God Unsure About 'Breakfast Club' 3rd Host, Jess Hilarious

Charlamagne Tha God's year-long search for a new 'Breakfast Club' cohost has come up empty ... and he says he's fed up!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with CTG Tuesday in NYC outside iHeartRadio, and we desperately tried to get some clarity on who's gonna fill the seat vacated by Angela Yee over 2 years ago.

Turns out Charlamagne's searching for the same thing ... and if he has any answers, he ain't ready to give 'em up!

The radio show played musical chairs with loads of rotating guests last year ... Claudia Jordan, Jason Lee, Loren LoRosa, and several more -- but comedienne Jess Hilarious emerged as the frontrunner, and, on Christmas Eve, even claimed she won the job.

Weeks later, Jess hasn't been on the show ... and CTG tells us that he has no idea where she is. Interestingly, he also did not validate her announcement.