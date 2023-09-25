Drake Roasts Charlamagne On IG: 'Off-Brand Morris Chestnut'

Drake is finally firing back at Charlamagne Tha God after years of sneak disses ... with the 'Breakfast Club' host's critique of his new song with SZA being the final straw!!!

On Monday, Drake emptied the clip in his IG stories ... addressing Charlamagne by his gov't name while accusing him of harboring envious emotions.

He also compared Charlamagne to a low-budget Morris Chestnut and posted several snapshots of Charlamagne modeling to prove his point! The fans got a kick outta that.

Drake trolls Charlamagne on Instagram by calling him "The Off-Brand Morris Chestnut"

Drake was triggered by Charlamagne's review of "Slime You Out," which he essentially called boring, claiming people checked out shortly after it dropped.

The song is projected to top the Billboard Hot 100 this week so obviously people are listening to it, but Charlamagne says he hears crickets.

Following Drake's blasts, Charlamagne blew off the shots while reacting on-air Monday ... joking that Drake picks a beef with him every time it's time for an album rollout.

The two had their back-and-forth exchanges over the years but as Charlamagne remembers things, they buried the hatchet at the conclusion of Drake's beef with Meek Mill around 2015.