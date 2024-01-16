Paul Walter Hauser Down for Dried Fruit Collab After Mango Moment at Emmys

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Walter Hauser is looking for a new brand deal after his mango moment at the Emmys ... and fittingly, he wants to do biz with a dried fruit company.

We got the "Black Bird" star at LAX the day after his big win at the Emmy Awards and we asked him about eating dried mangos during his acceptance speech.

Paul agrees an endorsement deal for dried mangos makes a whole lotta sense now.

In case you missed it ... Paul had a mouthful as he took the Emmys stage to accept his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie ... later explaining he was munching on mangoes.

Paul told reporters backstage at the Emmys his agent gave him the dried mangoes as part of an inside joke ... and he promised to eat them on camera.

While Paul says his award season success isn't bringing him new roles just yet, he has a new and fun way to make some extra cash here. It's a fun conversation ... and Paul tells us which types of fruits he likes to wolf down.