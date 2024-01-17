Icewear Vezzo On Detroit Lions Community Impact, Plugs Sneaker Giveaway

Play video content TMZ.com

Detroit Lions' first playoff win in forever has totally uplifted the city spiritually and financially -- and Icewear Vezzo, one of the town's top rappers, wants to see the underserved regions also reap some rewards!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Vezzo in NYC on a chilly Wednesday but he still had time to talk about the heat his team has been bringing.

The last game alone was projected to generate $20 million into Detroit's economy and Vezzo tells us he would love for the hoods to get turnt for the better.

Vezzo places responsibility on the city's rap population as well -- he's eager about his upcoming "Live From The 6" album and sneaker drive, where he and his fellow artists will be clearing out their foot lockers for the free.

The man apparently owns over 400 pairs of Nike AF1's alone ... sounds like a win-win for everyone.

