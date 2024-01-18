Rapper Zeddy Will Has 5 Babies on Way, Calls Nick Cannon a 'Notable Example'

Zeddy Will, the baby-faced rapper from the same hood as Nas and Mobb Deep who's been racking up millions of streams on TikTok, is facing a serious "Sister Wives" situation ... he's expecting 5 babies very soon!!!

The 22-year-old recently hosted a baby shower with all 5 of his baby mothers ... a shocking sight to many, but his team tells us they strongly believe he has the trajectory of a young Will Smith, and is mature enough to shoulder the responsibility.

Shawn Prez, Zeddy's co-manager, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "Society has shifted, and in turn so has modern relationship dynamics. The essence lies in redefining relationships personally, breaking away from the one-size-fits-all approach and societal pressures to conform."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

He adds, "Individuals should be allowed to craft relationships that align with their values, desires, boundaries, and aspirations ... Nick Cannon serves as a notable example of successful polyamory, highlighting that the definition of a relationship is a personal choice."

Of course, Nick's never shied away from his parental duties, and never has an issue jumping through hoops to see his kids ... which likely will become Zeddy's destiny soon enough.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

One of the expectant moms, Lizzy Ash, also happily posted from the baby shower ... no one appears to be tripping, and in these times, their stories are bound to be spun into reality show gold.