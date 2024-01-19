Dave Mays and Funny Marco Settle Breakbeat Lawsuit, Announce More Interviews

Play video content TMZ.com

Breakbeat Media's Dave Mays is pleased to announce his standoff with Funny Marco has come to an end ... after the two engaged in a legal standoff for much of last year!!!

As we reported last year, BB sued Funny Marco for a breach of contract after he began reposting his interviews to his own Cornbread TV channel.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the court docs and BB, Marco and Dave filed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice -- and the veteran hip hop publisher tells us they're rolling out a bunch of new episodes for the first time in over a year.

Dave tells us his main goal is to properly document rap culture's timeline; he's got Marco, Bill Bellamy, DaMona "Don't Call Me White Girl" Love, Bubba Dub -- but has been disrupting the space with his "Collect Call" podcast with the incarcerated Suge Knight.