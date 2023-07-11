Funny Marco Sued For $6M Contract Breach, Defamation, Cutting Side Deals

Popular social media podcaster Funny Marco is now facing a $6 million lawsuit from the company that helped launch his podcast ... with the company claiming he went on a campaign to destroy their reputation in an effort to get paid more.

The suit was filed on Tuesday by Breakbeat Media and veteran publisher Dave Mays, creator of "The Source" magazine.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Marco and Breakbeat struck a deal in August 2021 to host his content on their YouTube channel.

But following the runaway success of the channel beginning with a Boosie Badazz interview they paid $15k for, the company claims Marco breached his contract on numerous occasions in an attempt to get more money out of the company.

Breakbeat says it caved to many of Marco's demands to incorporate his Cornbread TV brand into the mix ... and even gave him 35% of the revenue and rights to the production, but the suit claims Marco wasn't satisfied and continued to post to his own YouTube channels in violation of the deal -- siphoning hundreds of thousands in revenue from the Breakbeat channel — despite repeated requests to stop.

Marco's also accused of fumbling the bag for Breakbeat multiple times ... claiming he refused to read on-air ads and allegedly entered into side deals with advertisers.

Mays also says Marco would bad-mouth the company ... hurting its ability to sign other celebrities and influencers like Jess Hilarious, Sukihana and Bubba Dub to join Breakbeat.

Breakbeat Media is now seeking at least $5 million for Marco alleging screwing with the business and harming its reputation, and Mays is seeking $1 million for damage to his character.