Four Hit With Criminal Charges After Dead Longhorn Found Near OSU Campus

Four people have been hit with criminal charges after officials allege they were responsible for hurling a dead longhorn onto the front yard of an Oklahoma State University fraternity house last month.

According to KOCO 5 News, three 19-year-olds and one 20-year-old were charged with misdemeanor unlawful disposal of a carcass in relation to the case.

You'll recall ... the steer was found on Dec. 1 at around 6:30 AM in front of the FarmHouse Fraternity in Stillwater, Okla. -- in what appeared to be some sort of twisted message sent to the Cowboys ahead of their Big 12 championship football game against the Texas Longhorns.

The body of the animal was discovered with its stomach cut open ... and on its side, someone had written "F*** FH."

At the time, OSU officials said they were "appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty" ... and promised to take "appropriate action" against the perpetrators following an investigation into the incident.

Authorities said in court documents obtained by KOCO 5 News that the four suspects were members of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity looking to play a prank on the FarmHouse Fraternity with the steer.