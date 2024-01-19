Zedd Selling Encino Home He Bought From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Used To Be Joe & Sophie's

Selling One Of My Encino Estates ...

Zedd is looking to make another real estate splash in Encino ... because he's trying to unload the estate he bought from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The DJ just listed a 6-bedroom estate in Encino for $18,999,000 ... it's 14,779 square feet and the place is super lavish.

The mansion has all the bells and whistles ... like a gym, sauna, massage room, home theater, pub and wine cellar ... plus an outdoor kitchen, putting green and a swimming pool.

Zedd bought the place from Joe and Sophie back in 2021 for $15.2 million ... and it also features a professional music studio and vocal booth

The primary suite has a spa bathroom, massive dual walk-in closets and a wraparound terrace. There are 5 guest bedrooms each with their own ensuite bathroom.

Zedd's got another sprawling estate in Encino ... so it looks like he's content with owning just one mansion there.

TMZ broke the story ... Zedd dropped $18.4 million on a modern mansion in Encino back in November in what was, at the time, Encino's most expensive home sale of the year.