CU Star Cormani McClain Involved In Car Wreck, Cited By Cops

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain -- the highest-ranked recruit in Deion Sanders' 2023 CU class -- was issued a citation last week after he was involved in a car crash in Boulder.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the accident happened on Jan. 15 less than a mile away from CU's campus -- after cops say McClain's car "slid into another vehicle when trying to brake for a red light."

Fortunately, a spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department said there were no reported injuries ... and neither car suffered major damage.

We're told, however, McClain was issued a citation for "driving too fast for the weather conditions."

McClain came to Colorado with a ton of fanfare -- he flipped his commitment late in the '23 recruiting cycle from Miami to the Buffs ... and as the No. 1-ranked H.S. cornerback in the entire country, many expected him to thrive under Sanders.

But, his freshman year didn't go quite as planned ... he only totaled 13 tackles in 10 games -- and early in the season, Sanders actually called him out during a press conference.

Deion Sanders elaborates on what he wants to see from Cormani McClain. pic.twitter.com/HFHyKpxxBb — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) September 26, 2023 @NMDgrant

Coach Prime told reporters he wanted to see McClain "study" and "prepare" more in order to get more playing time.

"Show up to the darn meetings," the coach added.