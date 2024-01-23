TMZ TV Recap: Richard Simmons About-Face, Jason Kelce Rages, Mahomes Pelted

We're off to the races at TMZ to kick off the week -- and yes, that means a helluva lot of good TV content right from the jump ... and we're here to catch you up on all of it.

TMZ Live

Richard Simmons said he didn't give Pauly Shore permission to make a movie about his life -- but now ... Pauly Shore is suggesting RS appears to have changed his tune, or so he claims anyway. We got into the apparent about-face on 'TMZ Live' ... trying to make sense of this back-and-forth, and whether Pauly actually has the fitness legend's blessing or not.

On the face of it ... it's kinda hard to tell for sure -- even after this weekend.

TMZ on TV

Over on the 'TMZ on TV' side of things ... Taylor Swift was all the rage -- but not nearly as much as rage as Travis Kelce's brother, Jason ... who was partying it up at the game Sunday. As we discussed here, the guy let it all hang out in the brisk, cold weather.

Yes, he was shirtless ... and we had some laughs about the whole thing. All in good fun!

TMZ Sports

When it comes to 'TMZ Sports,' we were still talking Chiefs-Bills ... but specifically, the snowball pelting that the Bills Mafia unleashed on Patrick Mahomes, who ducked for cover.