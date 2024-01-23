Tyler Bass Supporters Donate over $50K To Cat Rescue Charity After Missed FG

update

8:38 AM PT -- The 10 Lives Club just gave us an update on the amount of donations for Tyler Bass' charity ... as of early Tuesday morning, they've collected over $50K for the Bills kicker!

"We've never received this much in a day ever," said 10 Lives Club spokesperson.

Football fans are throwing their support behind Tyler Bass with their wallets ... 'cause tons of donations are flooding in for the Bills kicker's charity after he missed a crucial field goal in Buffalo's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

26-year-old Bass -- one of the best kickers in the league -- was targeted with heavy criticism after his 44-yard attempt went wide right in the closing minutes of the Divisional Round game on Sunday ... which helped seal the 27-24 win for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Bass reportedly even received threats over the mishap ... which seemingly resulted in him deactivating his social media accounts.

But, in true Bills Mafia fashion, diehards are showing serious love for Bass to try and drown out the hate ... by making $22 contributions (as a nod to his No. 2 jersey) to the Ten Lives Club, a cat rescue charity he has worked with over the years.

So far, the organization has seen more than $25,000 come in from both Bills and Chiefs fans, according to WIVB in Buffalo.

The shelter also released a statement on social media ... calling for the negativity toward Bass to stop.

"WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND 👊," the org. said on Monday. "We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name."

"Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

Bass owned up to the miss right after the game ... taking blame for the Bills' exit from the postseason, but his teammates like Josh Allen had his back -- saying it was a group effort.

It's no surprise the Bills' passionate fanbase is rallying behind one of their guys with charitable contributions ... as they've helped raise money for Allen, Damar Hamlin and more in the past.