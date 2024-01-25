Common Vouches For Drake's Hip Hop Cred After Mos Def's Disapproval
Common Disagrees with Mos Def ... Drake Is Hip Hop, Incredible Writer!!!
1/25/2024 10:15 AM PT
Common and Mos Def coming up together in the Lyricist Lounge doesn't mean they have the same take on Drake's place in the culture -- 'cause Common's got his back!!!
Hot 97's Ebro, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg discussed Yasiin Bey's now-viral commentary that Drake's radio-friendly music was tailor-made for department stores and shopping malls ... an opinion the Chicago rap staple doesn't actually vibe with.
Common noted he attacked rap's commercialization with his 1994 classic cut "I Used to Love H.E.R.," but didn't necessarily see Drake's popularity as a bad thing, and he thinks Champagne Papi's longevity speaks volumes for his talent.
Common's point -- Drake can't be that bad if he's always on top!!!
Is Drake's Music Hip Hop?
Common went on to highlight how rap has expanded on many boundaries and fans can soak up what they like and ditch the rest.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
He'll have a chance to put his money where his mouth is soon ... he and Pete Rock are releasing a collab album -- strictly for the rap purists!!!