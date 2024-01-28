Justin Timberlake Sings 'Sanctified' from 'EITIW' Album on 'SNL'

Unveils Second Song from new Album on 'SNL'

Justin Timberlake reunited with his "Social Network" costar on "SNL" and performed a second song from his new album.

JT was the musical guest on the show hosted by Dakota Johnson, and he unveiled his single, "Sanctified," which appears on his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

He also performed "Selfish," which was the first single from the album to drop.

Justin also appeared with Dakota and Jimmy Fallon in the latest edition of "The Barry Gibb Talk Show."

As you probably know, JT's been dragged by Britney Spears' supporters, who have been going wild buying Britney's 2011 single "Selfish" to drag down Justin's version.

This is a huge album for Justin. His last one did not come close to cracking the 1 million sales number and if this one doesn't do well he may well become a legacy performer.

Play video content TMZ Studios