Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

David Letterman Is Team Taylor Swift, Defends Her From NFL Haters

DAVID LETTERMAN I'M TEAM TAYVIS ... NFL Haters, Shut Up!!!

1/30/2024 8:21 AM PT
david letterman taylor swift main
Getty Composite

David Letterman is telling Taylor Swift's NFL haters to "shut up" about her romance with Travis Kelce -- even though he seems a little confused about who her boyfriend is.

The talk show host offered up a passionate defense of Taylor in a new clip he posted to his social media ... and yes, it's a fierce cosign of all things Taylor, whom he calls a bright light in a world full of darkness.

Such a lovely thing
Instagram / @letterman

Also ... DL hilariously confused TK for Kelsey Grammer -- something he continued to mistakenly say, even after being corrected a couple times. Point being ... he loves Taylor!

According to David, Tay doesn't deserve any hate whatsoever ... especially if her stadium-packing credentials are anything to go by -- but to those who couldn't care less about her pop culture icon status and don't want her anywhere near the pitch ... he tells 'em to zip it.

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win
Launch Gallery
Taylor & Travis Kiss After Chiefs Win Launch Gallery
Getty

David says T&T's PDA-packed relationship is a lovely, positive, and good thing for both the NFL camp and Taylor's own. He just wants more unity in the world, not division -- and he seems to think Tay-Tay provides that.

ICYMI, Taylor's been coming out to cheer on the KC Chiefs tight end since September ... though she's been heavily criticized for distracting from the sport by fuming diehard fans.

Taylor Swift Performs During 'The Eras Tour'
Launch Gallery
Inside 'The Eras Tour' Launch Gallery
Getty

In fact, Tony Dungy even recently compared her to outside noise affecting the game itself in a Fox News interview -- and who can forget Taylor's viral stare-down with Golden Globes host Jo Koy when he mocked her NFL appearances during his opening monologue?

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Clearly, the whole thing's a very divisive matter, but David's saying just let them love and live -- adding: "God, bless Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammar (Travis Kelce)."

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

Talk about a ringing endorsement, huh?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later