Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Is Better Than Dirk Nowitzki, 'In The Atmosphere Of MJ'

Jason Kidd just shoveled a mountain full of praise on Luka Doncic ... saying the Dallas Mavericks superstar is not only better than Dirk Nowitzki -- but he's approaching Michael Jordan territory as well.

The Mavs head coach -- who won an NBA title with Dirk in 2011 -- made the eyebrow-raising comments on 97.1 The Freak's "The Downbeat" on Tuesday ... explaining he truly believes Doncic is already the best player to ever wear a Dallas uniform.

"He does things that Dirk could never do," Kidd said ... adding, according to ESPN, "He's in the atmosphere of MJ, the best to ever do it, LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant]."

Doncic has certainly made Kidd's stance one that's hard to argue with recently -- as he's coming off one of the greatest three-game stretches the Association has ever seen.

On Jan. 26 against Atlanta, he scored 73 points. The next day vs. Sacramento, he logged a triple-double with 28 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds. And on Monday night while facing Orlando, he poured in another 45 points with 15 dimes and nine boards.

Kidd said it's all led him to believe the 24-year-old will win several titles in his career.

"He's a winner," Kidd said, "and his ultimate goal is to win a championship. And, he will get there and not just win one, but he will win multiple when it's all said and done."