Taylor Swift Gets Green Light to Remix 'Swag Surfin' From F.L.Y.
2/1/2024 1:12 PM PT
Taylor Swift's "Swag Surfin" is Grade-A work ... so say the song's original creators, who tell us they created the banger for everyone to ride the wave!!!
TMZ Hip Hop recently spoke with McFly, Vee, Mook, and Ea$ton, collectively known as Fast Life Yungstaz a.k.a. F.L.Y., best known for their 2009 hit.
I'M SWAG. I'M SURFING.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024 @SNFonNBC
It's a party in KC. pic.twitter.com/iams28jD54
The song's stood the test of time from outta rap's ringtone and snap music eras ... which the world saw in full force when TS put the dance in a global spotlight last month during a Chiefs playoff game.
The "Anti-Hero" was seen rocking out with friends in her luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium while celebrating her boyfriend Travis Kelce's wild card victory over the Dolphins.
Fans who have been on Hypnotic and Exotic all these years called Taylor's dancing a cringe moment for the culture, but the boys of F.L.Y. couldn't disagree more.
They say Tay Tay's surfing boosted their streams a ridiculous 700% ... and they wouldn't be mad if she just so happened to create her own 'Taylor's Version,' as long she raps on it.
F.L.Y. says their jam is the best one to come out of ATL yet -- but we might have to double-check with the city's music mayors, T.I. and Greg Street!!!