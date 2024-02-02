CeeLo Green Says Artist Conditions More Important Than UMG/TikTok Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

CeeLo Green wants to see TikTok and Universal Music Group work things out after a nasty split earlier this week ... but thinks if artists are getting screwed over, then the divorce should stay in place!!!

We got the Goodie Mob rapper's thoughts on the explosive TikTok/UMG divorce at LAX on Friday ... CeeLo's been partnered with UMG for years and tells us he's totally a team player, but wants to see artists on ALL labels get their just due.

UMG's roster spirals across multi-subsidiaries ... music from Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, Ice Spice, Olivia Rodrigo, and of course, CeeLo have been pulled from the social media tycoon ... and fans are having a field day poking fun at the void it's left on the app.

CG didn't have much advice for the signed artists whose music is still on TikTok ... sounds like that territory is up for the taking.

He's advocating for a fair deal for all parties ... a wish still un-granted going into 2024 Grammy weekend.

Universal accused TikTok of skating around the current market share for royalties -- which TikTok claimed was elaborate language for being greedy.