'Foodgod' Jonathan Cheban Roasts Fontainebleau Nachos, Offers Services

"Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban's not letting Fontainebleau Vegas off the hook -- even though the resort's updated its much-maligned nachos, he has a different plan for upping their appetizer game.

We got the reality TV personality/foodie out in NYC this week and asked him about Fontainebleau's viral nacho debacle. He was actually at the hotel's opening night, and while he complimented most of the menu options ... he went scorched earth on the nachos.

ICYMI, the meager nacho offering went viral after a pic of the plate, priced at $24, ended up on social media. The unappetizing dish caused a frenzy on X, and 'Bleau ultimately redid their nachos and posted an updated pic, trying to do some damage control.

JC's very clear on where the hotel went wrong ... saying the chef should've invited him into the kitchen to design a truly over-the-top nacho plate.

The Tavern menu was designed to be “bar food favorites, all grown up.” We hope you’ll excuse our growing pains while the nachos went through their awkward phase. We’re thrilled to report they’ve matured into one stacked snack. pic.twitter.com/CIibhiGMrQ — Fontainebleau Las Vegas (@fblasvegas) January 25, 2024 @fblasvegas

As for whether nachos should even be on a five-star menu, the "Foodgod" is unequivocal -- it all depends on what you put on those bad boys! He was generous enough to offer up a few ingredients to make high-class gourmet nachos. Pay attention, Fontainebleau!!!

And, if the ritzy Vegas spot hears something they like here, it better move quickly. Foodgod's a gun for hire, and is already chatting with other Strip hotels.

One more thing, lots of folks were pissed about the $24 price tag for the "nachos" -- but Cheban's cosigning on that ... pointing out nachos at regular places go for about $17, and Fontainebleau's far from regular!

