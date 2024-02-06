Gayle King and Doug E. Fresh Name Top Song For Usher's SB Halftime

Play video content TMZ.com

Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday is so highly anticipated, it's bringing out the inner fan in several of his industry peers ... including Gayle King.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Gayle and OG human beatbox Doug E. Fresh as they were both leaving a Grammy shindig -- and both highlighted just how loaded Usher’s catalog is with hits.

In fact, they have 2 different tracks at the top of their wish lists.

Gayle didn’t have much of an opinion on the response to Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot,” but tells us her top pick for Usher’s SB is "Confessions" ... and even gave us a little of her vocal seasoning to let you know she’s serious!!!

Doug, on the other hand, is confident his pick -- “Yeah!” with Lil Jon and Ludacris -- is what the people want to see the most.

All signs point to Jon joining Usher on stage Sunday in Vegas, because he’s releasing a mediation album a few days later ... most likely to capitalize on the Super Bowl buzz.

Luda’s been making his interview rounds as well, so seems highly like Doug's music request dreams will come true!!!

Doug and Gayle are also pining for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, to snag the victory.