Raiders' Janarius Robinson Arrested In Las Vegas During Super Bowl Week

Raiders pass rusher Janarius Robinson was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning -- right in the middle of the NFL's Super Bowl week.

Cops said in a statement the 25-year-old was booked on a charge of driving under the influence after he was stopped on The Strip at around 5:59 AM.

Further details surrounding the matter were not made immediately available.

Robinson initially began his career with the Vikings in 2021 after they selected him with a fourth-round pick ... but he was placed on injured reserve just before his rookie season began.

He spent time on Minnesota's and Philadelphia's practice squads in 2022 ... but he didn't see any regular-season action.

In 2023, he signed onto the Raiders' practice squad ... and in December, he was finally promoted to the active roster -- and he was able to flash some big potential in his limited snaps.

In six games -- two of which he started -- Robinson logged eight combined tackles and one sack ... leading many in Vegas' org to believe he could be a key player for the team next season.