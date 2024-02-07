Super Bowl LVIII Swag, Score Some Cool Merch Ahead Of Game

Vegas has rolled out the red carpet for Super Bowl LVIII weekend ... capitalizing on the sporting event of the year with some exclusive swag.

Check it out ... the NFL Super Bowl Experience at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center is selling some funky gold sequined SB branded tops -- a must-have if you wanna stand out at those watch parties.

For those hoping to keep things low-key, there's also some casual clothing merch on sale ... and you can make a touchdown of your own by grabbing one of the footballs lining the walls.

Oh, and there are loads of toys on sale to keep those kiddos preoccupied while you enjoy the match.

Of course, excitement is high ahead of the game, with Vegas gearing up how they know best -- tons of Elvis Presley impersonators, bright lights, and massive SB billboards everywhere down the strip.

Preparation is also underway at Allegiant Stadium, where either the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs will reign supreme come Sunday.