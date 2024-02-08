49ers Super Bowl Champ Ricky Watters 'Memba Him?!

NFL player and 49ers running back Ricky Watters was 25 years old when he led his fellow 49ers to winning Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers back in 1995. His running style and stellar receiving skills earned him the nickname Ricky "Running" Watters.

After playing in the NFL for 10 seasons ... Today Watters is a proud dad of 2 and is still very active in the sport of football. He's got quite the fan base, and you can find him signing autographs at meet and greets. He also attends the games and supports his team on the sidelines.