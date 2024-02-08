Mo'Nique Going On Tour with Katt Williams After 'Club Shay Shay' Sit Downs

Mo'Nique has a new ally after trashing Hollywood elites on "Club Shay Shay," one who might inspire her to spill more tea -- she's hitting the road with Katt Williams for his "Dark Matter" tour!!!

Play video content

She and her husband/manager Sidney Hicks casually squeezed in the announcement Thursday during an Instagram Live that primarily focused on applying more pressure on D.L. Hughley ... amid their current mud slingin'.

Mo'Nique revealed she'll be joining Katt's band of comics as early as tomorrow ... Mark Curry and Torrei Hart are also attached to the tour, so now they've got 4 chests with a lot of stress to unload! What's interesting is most of them are aiming at the same targets!

Play video content TMZ.com

We recently spoke to Mark, who sarcastically laughed off Steve Harvey stealing his jokes in the past -- something Katt raised with Shannon Sharpe -- but added he's got plenty of new zingers for Katt's tour.

Play video content TMZ.com

Torrei also told us she's out to prove she can stand on her own outside the shadow of her ex-husband Kevin Hart.