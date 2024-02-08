Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mo'Nique Going On Tour with Katt Williams After 'Club Shay Shay' Sit Downs

Mo'Nique If Ya Thought 'Shay Shay' Was Wild ... Catch Me On Tour with Katt!!!

2/8/2024 2:55 PM PT
Mo'Nique and Katt Williams, Mark Curry and Torrei Hart
Mo'Nique has a new ally after trashing Hollywood elites on "Club Shay Shay," one who might inspire her to spill more tea -- she's hitting the road with Katt Williams for his "Dark Matter" tour!!!

MY TWIN BROTHER

She and her husband/manager Sidney Hicks casually squeezed in the announcement Thursday during an Instagram Live that primarily focused on applying more pressure on D.L. Hughley ... amid their current mud slingin'.

Mo'Nique's 1st Show
Mo'Nique revealed she'll be joining Katt's band of comics as early as tomorrow ... Mark Curry and Torrei Hart are also attached to the tour, so now they've got 4 chests with a lot of stress to unload! What's interesting is most of them are aiming at the same targets!

Katt Is Holding It Down
We recently spoke to Mark, who sarcastically laughed off Steve Harvey stealing his jokes in the past -- something Katt raised with Shannon Sharpe -- but added he's got plenty of new zingers for Katt's tour.

torrei time
Torrei also told us she's out to prove she can stand on her own outside the shadow of her ex-husband Kevin Hart.

Mo'Nique -- Through The Years
The tour's rolling through May -- so, Steve, Oprah and Tyler Perry's ears are gonna be burning for a while.

