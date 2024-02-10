Las Vegas Strip Clubs Audition Hundreds of Dancers For Super Bowl Weekend

Las Vegas is the center of the sports universe as it hosts the Super Bowl ... but it's not just football fans flocking to Sin City, 'cause TMZ Sports has learned countless beautiful ladies are in the desert to work the pole!!

Several gentlemen's clubs tell us women have been lined up outside their doors in hopes of getting a spot on their stages this weekend ... and many strip joints are increasing staff just to meet the demand.

In fact, Hustler -- one of the most popular strip clubs in Vegas -- expects it to be busier than the Las Vegas Grand Prix last November ... which was the first time the city hosted an F1 race in more than 40 years.

"This is an exciting time for Las Vegas, especially for businesses due to the economic impact of the Big Game," Hustler Club LV's general manager Brittany Rose said.

"We have seen out-of-town audition numbers in the hundreds leading up to the week of Super Bowl LVIII."

We're told there's also an influx of male entertainers for the Kings of Hustler Male Revue ... which is located on the 3rd floor of the strip club.

"Everyone is excited being that the club is just steps away from all the action at the stadium," Rose added.

Other clubs like Spearmint Rhino and Crazy Horse III are also expecting a record-breaking weekend ... with both saying they have no choice but to add more dancers each night.

"We will have double to triple the entertainers all week (about 300 entertainers nightly)," a CH3 spokesperson said.

"Since the teams have been announced, we have a ton of VIP reservations already input for football players, musical artists, and tech billionaires from Silicon Valley, and the reservations are continuing to pour in."