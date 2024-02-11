NFL Star Orlando Brown Says He'd Pick Burrow Over Mahomes, Lamar In Crunch Time

Play video content TMZ.com

If Orlando Brown needed one quarterback to lead his team on a game-winning drive ... he tells TMZ Sports he's not taking Patrick Mahomes OR Lamar Jackson.

No, the four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman says he's riding with Joe Burrow instead!!!

"I'm going to go with my current QB," the Bengals left tackle said. "I'm taking my man Joe Scheisty."

Brown, of course, knows all three quarterbacks very well. He started his career in Baltimore, and protected Jackson for three seasons -- before he was traded to Kansas City to block for Mahomes.

This past year, he left in free agency to join Burrow in Cincinnati ... and he's clearly grown fond of what Joey B can do in crunch time.

"I feel like Joe Scheisty is going to get it done," he said.

Don't get it twisted, though ... Brown ached over the decision -- adding, "That's tough, man!"