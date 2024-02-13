Beyoncé Producer Killah B Teases Possible Country Collab with Taylor Swift

Beyoncé's keeping the surprises coming with her dive into country music -- that's according to Killah B, who produced and co-wrote her new track, "Texas Hold 'Em," and hints something huge is on the horizon.

We spoke to the Grammy-nominated producer Tuesday on "TMZ Live" ... asking him if Bey's upcoming "Renaissance Act II" album would feature any guest collabs, particularly with her good pal Taylor Swift, who obviously has country music roots -- and his response is very telling.

Of course, Killah didn't outright tell us TS would appear on the album -- he reinforced what fans already know ... secrecy is practically Bey's middle name.

However, he did raise our eyebrows by saying this about the project -- "Let's just say she's on the approach of shocking the world."

As he put it ... go ahead and let your imagination run wild with that cryptic comment.

Go ahead and start crossing your fingers, or clutching your friendship bracelets -- a collab between the 2 biggest women in the biz seems plausible, especially considering their history of supporting each other.

You'll recall, Tay Tay showed face at Queen Bey's "Renaissance" London premiere in November after B came out to support the 'Eras' tour movie's L.A. premiere.

But Killah makes it clear, we're just gonna have to wait to see what unfolds when the album drops March 29.

As for now, he's celebrating "Texas Hold 'Em" being the number one country song on all music streaming platforms -- a massive deal given that Bey just unveiled it on Super Bowl Sunday ... alongside another track, "16 Carriages."

