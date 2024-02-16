Alix Angelis Says Jennifer Lopez Should Win Oscar For 'This Is Me... Now'

Jennifer Lopez is baring her heart and soul in "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," and it might just be enough to earn her a much-coveted Oscar ... at least according to one of her costars.

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with Alix Angelis Wednesday in L.A. -- she plays "The Quiet One" in J Lo's musical film -- and while she's not sure the new project will qualify for an Academy Award, she's hoping it does for Jennifer's sake.

AA told us J Lo had to get very vulnerable for this role ... she explained how that vulnerability actually made her stronger in the role, and as a leader on set -- Jen co-wrote and executive produced it.

The film follows Jennifer's journey to finding true love, through her own eyes, and while she's described it as a culmination of her last 20 years -- Alix says she's confident this won't be the last such project for J Lo.

Play video content 2/13/24 TMZ.com

Of course, Ben Affleck also stars in the movie, which could've made for some uncomfortable moments -- there are plenty of scenes about past loves NOT named Ben -- but Alix says he was never upset and remained incredibly supportive of his wife throughout production.

As we reported, Jennifer says she and Ben are much more secure now than compared to their tumultuous relationship in the early 2000s -- so they're able to work through issues much more effectively.