Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended 2 Games For Violating NFL’s PED Policy

Bad news for Jimmy Garoppolo ... the quarterback is going to have to sit out two games next season after the NFL said he violated its Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

The league handed down the suspension on Friday morning, according to Adam Schefter, and Garoppolo is not expected to appeal ... meaning he now won't be allowed to suit up for game action until Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Schefter reported the punishment stems from Garoppolo "using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption."

In even worse news for the 32-year-old signal-caller, Schefter also reported Garoppolo is likely to be cut by the Las Vegas Raiders next month following the league's ban.

If it is ultimately the end of the road for Jimmy G in Sin City -- it wasn't exactly the prettiest journey. He signed a big deal in free agency with the team in March -- but he only went on to play in seven games.

And, in those contests, he wasn't exactly effective ... throwing for just 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.