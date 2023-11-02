Raiders Dragged For Jimmy Garoppolo Birthday Post Hours After Benching QB

... You Bench Him But Wish Him A Happy Bday?!?

It's Jimmy Garoppolo's birthday, and as a present, the Las Vegas Raiders sent him well wishes on social media ... something fans are absolutely roasting the team for -- 'cause they just benched the QB hours prior!

Las Vegas moved on from the signal caller on Wednesday, opting to go with fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell moving forward.

But, in an apparent effort to extend an olive branch to the now 32-year-old quarterback ... the team gave him a shout-out on its X page on Thursday morning.

"Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday!" the Raiders wrote. "#RaiderNation."

Of course, many in Black and Silver found the gesture cruel since the team had just moved on from the QB ... and his head coach, Josh McDaniels.

"Y'all messed up for this 😂," one fan said. "He gets benched then y'all wish him happy birthday 😂 he's probably like 'don’t wish me s***!!'"

Another Raiders supporter commented, "Benched em then telling us to wish em a happy bday? Cold game 😂😂😂😂."

However, some took the opportunity to dance on Jimmy G's grave ... after he didn't do much to help the 3-5 team this season.

This throw by Jimmy Garoppolo...



He has thrown an interception in every game this season.



-180 to throw an INT ✅pic.twitter.com/VV1hdTYyEP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 31, 2023 @ActionNetworkHQ

"Happy Bench Day, I mean birthday 🎂 😂," one fan commented.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time an NFL star has been benched on their cake day ... it happened to Andy Dalton when he was with the Bengals as well.