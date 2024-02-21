Floyd Mayweather Breaks Down In Tears Over Assistant's Death, 'Sister I Never Had'

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

Floyd Mayweather is still trying to find closure after his longtime assistant, Marikit "Kitchie" Laurico, died last March ... breaking down in tears as he praised her as the kindest, most selfless woman he's ever met.

The boxing legend showed his vulnerable side in a heartbreaking interview on the "Pivot" podcast this week ... explaining how Kitchie was way more than just an employee -- she was his best friend.

"Kitchie was the only person in life that I could talk about anything to, that knew my deepest secrets," Floyd said. "There was no male or female in my life that I told more stuff to than her."

"She taught me a lot, she helped me a lot. Through rain, sleet, snow or hail, she had my back."

Kitchie was Mayweather's assistant for more than a decade ... but he pointed out that even though he could financially assist her in any endeavor she wished to pursue, she never asked him for help.

"All my assistant wanted to do was support me and help me be the best man I can be and she wanted my kids just to be positive and she was a positive person," he continued.

Mayweather added they had already made plans to go to Aruba for her 50th birthday and attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas together ... but tragically, she passed away before that could happen.

The 50-0 fighter said Kitchie seemingly dealt with health issues ... and six days before her death, he encouraged her to seek medical treatment.

Floyd lamented how he couldn't give her a proper farewell ... as she more than deserved it.

"We argue, we debate, we help each other ... that's a sister I never had. A best friend I ever had."