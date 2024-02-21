North West Makes Billboard History On Kanye West's 'Vultures,' Kim K Celebrates

Kim Kardashian is a proud mama after North West's career has been cemented on the Billboard Charts ... she's one of the youngest artists to ever do it!!!

On Wednesday, all 16 Songs from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s "Vultures 1" album hit the Billboard Hot 100, including North's breakout feature on the track "Talking."

North's contribution debuted at No. 30 on the Hot 100 -- causing Kim K to beam with pride for her "baby" resharing a post on IG.

NW also made her premiere on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart -- an incredible feat for the 10-year-old ... but Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy still holds the record for the youngest artist to crack the Billboard charts.

At 7, Blue appeared on her mom's Grammy-winning "Brown Skin Girl” song giving her the Hot 100 record ... and made history as an infant via the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop by cooing baby noises on dad's 2012 "Glory" song.

Play video content 11/27/23 Club Blu Dubai

"Vultures 1" also gave Chicago rapper Bump J his first taste of Billboard Chart success.

As we reported in December, Kanye has a star-studded album for Bump in the works -- Swizz Beatz and Metro Boomin are just a few of the producers slated to carve out hits!!!

Play video content TMZ Studios