Ex-NFLer Shareece Wright Accuses High School Trainer of Sexual Assault

Ex-NFL player Shareece Wright is one of 12 former high school football players accusing their trainer of sexual assault ... claiming he was groomed into having an inappropriate relationship when he was a minor.

Wright opened up on the allegations in an interview with ESPN ... stating Colton High School trainer Tiffany Strauss-Gordon, the daughter of then-head coach Harold Strauss, performed numerous sexual acts on him at the team facility when he was a member of the football team.

The former cornerback said he first met Strauss-Gordon in 2002 -- when he was 15 and she was 21 -- and as time went on, she became increasingly flirty.

Over the next three years, Wright told the outlet Strauss-Gordon would touch him inappropriately and perform oral sex on him while receiving treatment ... and eventually, they had sex during team dinners at his coach's home.

Wright claimed the interactions were no secret among the team ... with his teammates referring to receiving oral sex from Strauss-Gordon as the "Tiffany treatment."

The outlet stated the school was made aware of the allegations back in 2011, which led to a temporary leave and internal investigation ... but she was allowed to return to her job after meeting with officials.

Strauss-Gordon has denied the allegations ... but was placed on administrative leave after the players filed lawsuits against her and the school district in 2022.

She has not faced charges from the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office due to insufficient evidence.