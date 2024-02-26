ScHoolboy Q Says Jay-Z Loves New Album, Refuses Bobbi Althoff Interview

ScHoolboy Q is dropping his new album this Friday and the promotional landscape has changed since then ... but he's rejecting one of the biggest platforms of the moment, Bobbi Althoff's podcast!!!

Q scratched Bobbi off his list while fielding questions about his "Blue Lips" album, but also was able to nix another bucket list item for the project ... playing the album for Jay-Z!!!

I wisH I could play tHis album for jay z🤞 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) February 19, 2024 @ScHoolboyQ

Last week, the TDE rapper wished upon a star to have a chance to give Hov an exclusive preview, which he did on Monday when he and label president Punch took a trip to the Roc Nation offices.

Q claims Jay asked him to run it back after listening ... on March 1, both of their credibilities will be on the line. Hov did break out his Reebok S. Dot Carter sneakers for the occasion though ... so album must be a banger!!!

