ScHoolboy Q Promises 'Special' Return For 2024

ScHoolboy Q I'm Dropping In '24 ... Gonna Be Special!!!

12/20/2023 10:12 AM PT
Something Special for 2024
BACKGRID

ScHoolboy Q hasn't released a new album in over 4 years ... a quiet streak the rapper says he plans on ending next year!!!

While attending Top Dawg Entertainment's 10th annual Christmas toy drive on Wednesday, Q gave props to his team -- he says they actively help the community even when it's not a holiday but still loved seeing everyone come together.

MAN OF THE YEAR
BACKGRID

Q also performed classic cuts, like his 2016 platinum Kanye West collab "THat Part" ... but did promise he'll return in 2024 with "something special."

L.A. rapper EastSide K-Boy suggested Q should get his comedy show -- an idea Q didn't reject -- but his fans wouldn't be surprised if his homecoming somehow incorporated golf ... a sport he's gotten into much more, and not just for fun.

Q's been playing in big, legit tournaments -- he competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022 and even appears in the "PGA Tour 2K23" video game.

Well, the Tiger Woods of rap is yelling, "Fore

